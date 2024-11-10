Eagles lead Cowboys 14-6 at halftime of a turnover-fest

Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons showed why he’s annually a defensive player of the year candidate. Parsons returned after missing four games with a high-ankle sprain, and he has shown today how much the Cowboys missed him.

Parsons made two of the five sacks Jalen Hurts took in the first half, and the Eagles quarterback also committed two turnovers.

Despite the Cowboys missing starting quarterback Dak Prescott, gaining only 104 yards and turning it over twice, Dallas still is in the game down 14-6 at halftime.

The Cowboys’ two turnovers were costly. Cooper Rush lost a fumble when he dropped the ball on play action, and Milton Williams wrestled it away from Rush on the ground at the Dallas 17 to set up Philadelphia’s first touchdown. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott fumbled at the Philadelphia 3 as Zack Baun forced it and Cooper DeJean recovered it in the end zone.

The Cowboys went 0-for-2 in the red zone.

Rush was 8-of-17 for 36 yards with CeeDee Lamb catching four for 13. Rico Dowdle has 10 carries for 50 yards.

The Cowboys contained Saquon Barkley in the first half, holding him to 23 yards on six carries. Hurts leads the Eagles in rushing with 48 yards and a touchdown on six carries, and he has completed 11 of 13 passes for 152 yards with a touchdown and an interception. A.J. Brown has four catches for 65 yards.

Trevon Diggs made the interception of Hurts in the end zone with Philadelphia threatening at the Dallas 12.