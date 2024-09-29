 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles muffed punt leads to another Bucs touchdown, 21-0 lead

  
Published September 29, 2024 01:53 PM

On a hot, humid day in Tampa, the Buccaneers are smoking the Eagles.

Tampa Bay leads 21-0.

Their latest touchdown followed a muffed punt by Cooper DeJean after Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers pushed Bucs cornerback Josh Hayes into DeJean. Officials initially threw a flag and then picked up it, perhaps with replay assist.

It was obvious on replay that Rodgers was responsible for Hayes hitting DeJean just as the punt arrived.

The Bucs needed five plays to go 22 yards, with Baker Mayfield running it in from the 1-yard line on fourth down.

The Bucs have 24 plays for 189 yards, and the Eagles have nine plays for no yards. Mayfield is 14-of-17 for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 2-yard touchdown to Mike Evans and a 15-yarder to Trey Palmer, who now is out of the game with a concussion.