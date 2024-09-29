Eagles muffed punt leads to another Bucs touchdown, 21-0 lead

On a hot, humid day in Tampa, the Buccaneers are smoking the Eagles.

Tampa Bay leads 21-0.

Their latest touchdown followed a muffed punt by Cooper DeJean after Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers pushed Bucs cornerback Josh Hayes into DeJean. Officials initially threw a flag and then picked up it, perhaps with replay assist.

It was obvious on replay that Rodgers was responsible for Hayes hitting DeJean just as the punt arrived.

The Bucs needed five plays to go 22 yards, with Baker Mayfield running it in from the 1-yard line on fourth down.

The Bucs have 24 plays for 189 yards, and the Eagles have nine plays for no yards. Mayfield is 14-of-17 for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 2-yard touchdown to Mike Evans and a 15-yarder to Trey Palmer, who now is out of the game with a concussion.