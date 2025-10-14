Eagles OC Kevin Patullo: Communication from players has been very productive

Several Eagles players have shared their views about what’s ailing the team’s offense over the last few weeks and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo had a positive take on that during a press conference on Tuesday.

Patullo was asked specifically about right tackle Lane Johnson’s comment after last Thursday’s loss to the Giants that moving the ball “seems a lot harder than what it needs to be.” Johnson mused that the offense might be too predictable, which isn’t something Patullo agreed with while explaining why he’s happy to hear from players about what they’d like to see from the scheme.

“I think the comment Lane had, and what’s great about the players is the communication with all of us is constant, whether it’s during game, whether it’s during the week, even on days off, things like that,” Patullo said, via a transcript from the team. “That’s been really, really good and productive for us. I think a lot of it comes down to is, and I know [head coach Nick Sirianni] alluded to this, too, is sometimes situational moments in the game where you’re limited a little bit depending on where you’re at [with] field position, down and distance, select plays, what the defense does at times, if they’re a big edge pressure team during certain situations, that can dictate a little bit of what you want to do. I think when you talk about the situational stuff and/or the predictability, you’ve just got to look at where the whole context is, and I think that’s what kind of the last day or so, over the weekend, things we were able to look at where we were, where we are, where we want to go, and what we know we need to do to go forward. I think it was very productive. We had a good meeting yesterday as an offensive unit, and so I think we’re in a good spot working forward.”

There have been a lot of meetings and conversations for the Eagles offense over the first six weeks of the season, but none of them have resulted in the kinds of changes that they need to see on the field. This week’s trip to Minnesota is the next chance to see if things are falling into place and more of the same will lead to more questions about what the Eagles can do to finally show that improvement.

