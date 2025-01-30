Eagles open practice windows for Brandon Graham, C.J. Uzomah

Defensive end Brandon Graham’s bid to return to action in the Super Bowl has taken a step forward.

Graham was thought to be done for the season when he tore his triceps in Week 12, but he has been talking about a potential return over the last few weeks and the Eagles are giving him the chance to show he’s able to play. Graham has been designated for return from injured reserve and he’s set to take part in practice on Thursday.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this week that the Eagles would give Graham the full two weeks before making a call about his availability against the Chiefs.

The Eagles also announced that they have opened the practice window for tight end C.J. Uzomah. Uzomah suffered an abdominal injury in Week 17 and appeared in seven games this season.