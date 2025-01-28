Nick Sirianni on Brandon Graham: We’ll see how the two weeks play out

The Eagles know most of the players who will be available to them in Super Bowl LIX on February 9, although it remains to be seen if defensive end Brandon Graham is going to make it back to the lineup.

Graham was thought to be out for the season when he tore his triceps in Week 12, but he’s talked about the possibility of returning for the Super Bowl in recent weeks. He said on Monday that he’ll take things one day at a time in regard to returning to face the Chiefs and head coach Nick Sirianni said at a Tuesday press conference that the team will be taking the same approach.

“Yeah, we’ll see. We’ll see how that goes and how that plays out,” Sirianni said. “I can’t answer that question right now, but we’ll see how the week works out and how the two weeks work out.”

Graham had 20 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 11 regular season games.