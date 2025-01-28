 Skip navigation
Brandon Graham is taking it "one day at a time" on potential return for Super Bowl LIX

  
Published January 27, 2025 08:10 PM

After tearing a triceps during the Week 12 win over the Rams, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said he was out for the season. With the Eagles qualifying for the final game of the season, Graham could be back.

Via Zach Berman of PHLY, Graham said Monday on his WIP radio show that he’s taking it “one day at a time.”

“I ain’t heard nothing, man,” Graham said. “I’m just excited to be here, excited for this team, excited for this moment.”

He added that he “feel[s] good” more than two months after the injury.

“This has been the easiest injury, I’d say, out of the injuries I’ve had,” Graham said. “Upper body stuff is a little bit easier. . . . It’s just making sure I’m building muscle, I’m getting stronger and doing the right things to where I’m not re-hurting it. We’ll see what the docs say, see what’s going on, and go from there.”

Graham, a first-round pick in 2010 and one of the heroes of the team’s lone Super Bowl win, had 3.5 sacks in 11 games during the regular season.

Last week, Graham took a “we’ll see” approach to the question of playing in the Super Bowl, focusing first on getting there.

The Eagles will now be there. Will Graham be playing? We’ll find out within the next 13 days.