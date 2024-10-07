Eagles open practice windows for S Sydney Brown, WR Ainias Smith

The Eagles have opened the practice windows for safety Sydney Brown and receiver Ainias Smith, the team announced.

Brown tore an anterior cruciate ligament nine months ago in the 2023 regular-season finale against the Giants.

He began the season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

The Eagles made him a third-round pick in 2023, and he played 14 games with six starts. Brown totaled 45 tackles, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, and he returned his only interception 99 yards for a touchdown.

The Eagles drafted Smith in the fifth round out of Texas A&M. He finished his college career as the only SEC player to record at least 2,000 receiving yards, 250 rushing yards, 250 punt return yards and 250 kickoff return yards in his career. He was a first-team All-SEC all-purpose player and return specialist.

He injured his ankle in the preseason and landed on injured reserve to start the season.