Eagles place Britain Covey on IR, sign Jack Stoll to 53-man roster

The Eagles have made a few roster moves on Tuesday.

Philadelphia has placed receiver Britain Covey on injured reserve after he suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s win over New Orleans.

Covey had to exit the game in the first half and was unable to return. He has caught seven passes for 34 yards so far this season. He’s also returned one punt for 9 yards.

As a corresponding move, the Eagles signed tight end Jack Stoll off the practice squad to the 53-man roster. He played 13 offensive snaps and six special teams snaps against the Saints in Week 3.

Philadelphia has also brought back receiver John Ross to the practice squad. He spent the offseason program and training camp with the club but was released at the end of August. A former first-round pick in 2017, Ross has not appeared in a regular season game since 2021 with the Giants.