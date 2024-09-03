Eagles plan for Jahan Dotson to be “heavily involved” in their offense

Jahan Dotson has not been with the Eagles for very long, but he’s made a positive impression on the team’s offensive coordinator.

In his Monday press conference, Kellen Moore said the team was really excited to have the opportunity to add the third-year receiver.

“He’ll be a great piece to our offensive process. Excited to let him build that role as we go,” Moore said, via transcript from the team. “Obviously, when you come in during the season, I think you let him just keep growing and keep growing and we’ll keep finding where that role presents itself, but he’ll be certainly a nice aspect of this thing, and he’ll be heavily involved.”

Moore added that Dotson has done a “tremendous job” of working with receivers coach Aaron Morehead to get up to speed on the scheme.

“Even today and the next couple days have impact on that, just the capacity that guys can play within,” Moore said. “We feel very confident with him, very comfortable with him. He’s handled it really, really well.”

Dotson, 24, was selected by Washington at No. 16 overall in 2022, but to this point his production has not matched his draft status. Last season, Dotson caught 49 passes for 518 yards with four touchdowns in 17 games.