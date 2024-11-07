 Skip navigation
Eagles release quarterback Will Grier from practice squad

  
Published November 7, 2024 02:42 PM

The Eagles have let quarterback Will Grier go.

Grier was released from the practice squad today to make room for defensive end Tarron Jackson, the Eagles announced.

The 29-year-old Grier was a 2019 third-round pick of the Panthers who has also spent time with the Cowboys, Bengals, Patriots and Chargers

Grier could be an option for the Cowboys to add to their practice squad, as they could use some more quarterback depth with Dak Prescott injured, and Grier already knows their system from his previous time in Dallas. It also doesn’t hurt that the Cowboys and Eagles play each other on Sunday, and Grier could help with the Cowboys’ preparation.

Grier started two games for the Panthers as a rookie in 2019 and has not appeared in an NFL regular-season game since then.