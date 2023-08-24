Eagles release T Fred Johnson

The Eagles dropped a player from the competition to be a reserve tackle on Wednesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that they released Fred Johnson from their 90-man roster.

Johnson signed to the team’s practice squad in November and he saw a fair amount of playing time in each of the team’s first two preseason games. Johnson played in five games for the Bucs last year before joining the Eagles and he made 23 appearances for the Bengals over the previous three seasons.

With Johnson out of the picture, Dennis Kelly, Jack Driscoll, and Roderick Johnson are the remaining options to play behind left tackle Jordan Mailata and right tackle Lane Johnson.