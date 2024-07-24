 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles rookie CB Cooper DeJean will start camp on NFI with hamstring injury

  
Published July 24, 2024 12:00 AM

When the Eagles open training camp, rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean won’t be practicing.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the second-round draft pick will land on the non-football injury list. He suffered a hamstring injury while working out on his own.

Per the report, the injury is unrelated to a fractured fibula that happened in November and required surgery. He healed in time to run a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

The Eagles traded up to get DeJean with the 40th overall pick. During the Eagles’ offseason program, DeJean played outside and slot corner.