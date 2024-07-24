Eagles rookie CB Cooper DeJean will start camp on NFI with hamstring injury

When the Eagles open training camp, rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean won’t be practicing.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the second-round draft pick will land on the non-football injury list. He suffered a hamstring injury while working out on his own.

Per the report, the injury is unrelated to a fractured fibula that happened in November and required surgery. He healed in time to run a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

The Eagles traded up to get DeJean with the 40th overall pick. During the Eagles’ offseason program, DeJean played outside and slot corner.