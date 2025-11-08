 Skip navigation
Eagles rule C Cam Jurgens out for Monday night

  
Published November 8, 2025 05:21 PM

The Eagles will get wide receiver A.J. Brown back in the lineup on Monday night, but they’ll remain without center Cam Jurgens.

Jurgens has been ruled out due to the knee injury that also kept him from playing against the Giants in Week 8. Brett Toth has been filling the role in Jurgens’ absence.

Brown missed the win over the Giants with a knee injury, but has no injury designation for Monday.

Cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pectoral), offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee, ankle), and edge rusher Nolan Smith (triceps) are all listed as questionable to play. All three players will need to be activated from injured reserve to play against Green Bay.