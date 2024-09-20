 Skip navigation
Unpacking Patriots' struggles vs. Jets
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Unpacking Patriots' struggles vs. Jets
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Eagles rule out A.J. Brown, list C.J. Gardner-Johnson as questionable

  
Published September 20, 2024 04:27 PM

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Friday morning that he wasn’t ruling out receiver A.J. Brown returning this week. But Brown, as expected, won’t play this week.

The team ruled out Brown on Friday afternoon as expected.

Brown told ESPN on Monday night that he’ll miss a few weeks with the hamstring he injured last Friday.

The Eagles missed him in Monday night’s 22-21 loss to the Falcons.

The team lists safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson as questionable after he “tweaked” something in his foot in the Thursday wakthrough.

Gardner-Johnson has 11 total tackles for Philadelphia in two games.

Neither Brown nor Gardner-Johnson practiced Friday.

Receiver Johnny Wilson (hamstring) was a full participant Friday and will play Sunday.