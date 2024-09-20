Eagles rule out A.J. Brown, list C.J. Gardner-Johnson as questionable

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Friday morning that he wasn’t ruling out receiver A.J. Brown returning this week. But Brown, as expected, won’t play this week.

The team ruled out Brown on Friday afternoon as expected.

Brown told ESPN on Monday night that he’ll miss a few weeks with the hamstring he injured last Friday.

The Eagles missed him in Monday night’s 22-21 loss to the Falcons.

The team lists safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson as questionable after he “tweaked” something in his foot in the Thursday wakthrough.

Gardner-Johnson has 11 total tackles for Philadelphia in two games.

Neither Brown nor Gardner-Johnson practiced Friday.

Receiver Johnny Wilson (hamstring) was a full participant Friday and will play Sunday.