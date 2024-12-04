 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyonqbslidesv2_241204.jpg
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
nbc_pft_andrewluck_241204.jpg
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bradyonqbslidesv2_241204.jpg
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsv2_241204.jpg
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
nbc_pft_andrewluck_241204.jpg
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles sign C.J. Uzomah to 53-man roster

  
Published December 4, 2024 11:18 AM

The Eagles have added a veteran to their 53-man roster.

Philadelphia announced the club has signed tight end C.J. Uzomah off of its practice squad.

Uzomah, 31, initially joined the Eagles in April but was released in August. He re-signed with the club’s practice squad in October.

He’s appeared in three games, playing 39 offensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps. He has made a catch or received a target.

In 109 career games for the Bengals, Jets, and Eagles, Uzomah has 192 receptions for 1,881 yards with 16 TDs.