Eagles sign C.J. Uzomah to 53-man roster

The Eagles have added a veteran to their 53-man roster.

Philadelphia announced the club has signed tight end C.J. Uzomah off of its practice squad.

Uzomah, 31, initially joined the Eagles in April but was released in August. He re-signed with the club’s practice squad in October.

He’s appeared in three games, playing 39 offensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps. He has made a catch or received a target.

In 109 career games for the Bengals, Jets, and Eagles, Uzomah has 192 receptions for 1,881 yards with 16 TDs.