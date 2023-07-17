Eagles sign fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo

With training camp beginning next week, the Eagles have taken care of one important piece of business.

Philadelphia has signed fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo, the team announced on Monday.

Ringo, a cornerback, was the Eagles’ third selection from Georgia’s national championship squad. He recorded four interceptions over the last two seasons with the Bulldogs, along with 15 passes defensed and a forced fumble.

With Ringo’s signing, Philadelphia now has all seven of its 2023 draftees under contract.