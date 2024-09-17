Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley give Eagles 18-15 lead

Saquon Barkley has run for 77 yards on 16 carries, but he is not the Eagles’ leading rusher. Jalen Hurts has run for 84 on 12 carries. The two combined to give the Eagles a three-point lead.

The Eagles scored on the quarterback push play from the 1, with Hurts getting the ball over the goal line with 6:47 left. Barkley’s run added two more points. The Eagles lead 18-15, the fifth lead change of the night.

The drive covered 17 plays and 70 yards and ate 9:34 off the clock.

Philadelphia now has 313 yards, 167 on the ground.

Hurts is 20-of-25 for 150 yards and a touchdown, with DeVonta catching catching seven for 76 yards and a touchdown.