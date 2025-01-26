Eagles to make call on Cam Jurgens after pre-game warmups

Eagles center Cam Jurgens is the biggest injury question mark heading into the NFC Championship Game and it looks like a decision on his status will come down to the wire.

Jurgens was listed as questionable to play against the Commanders due to a back injury. He was limited in practice on Friday after missing the first two practice days of the week.

According to multiple reports on Sunday morning, the Eagles will make a call about whether Jurgens will play after seeing him go through pregame warmups.

Left guard Landon Dickerson saw time at center when Jurgens was out of practice this week with Tyler Steen taking over at his usual spot. That would likely be the way the Eagles roll on Sunday if Jurgens is not available.