Eagles to put LeSean McCoy in team Hall of Fame

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy will be joining the Philadelphia sports immortals.

The Eagles announced on Saturday that McCoy will enter the team’s Hall of Fame.

A second-round pick from Pitt in 2009, McCoy holds the record for all-time Eagles rushing yards, with 6,792. He was a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Eagles.

He also holds the franchise’s single-game rushing record, with 217 in a snow-filled December 2013 contest against the Lions.

The official induction will happen on November 3, in a game against the Jaguars.

McCoy is currently 22nd on the all-time NFL rushing list, with 11,102 yards, in 12 seasons. He played six seasons with the Eagles, four with the Bills, one with the Chiefs, and one with the Buccaneers.