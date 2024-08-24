 Skip navigation
Eagles to put LeSean McCoy in team Hall of Fame

  
Published August 24, 2024 03:55 PM

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy will be joining the Philadelphia sports immortals.

The Eagles announced on Saturday that McCoy will enter the team’s Hall of Fame.

A second-round pick from Pitt in 2009, McCoy holds the record for all-time Eagles rushing yards, with 6,792. He was a two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Eagles.

He also holds the franchise’s single-game rushing record, with 217 in a snow-filled December 2013 contest against the Lions.

The official induction will happen on November 3, in a game against the Jaguars.

McCoy is currently 22nd on the all-time NFL rushing list, with 11,102 yards, in 12 seasons. He played six seasons with the Eagles, four with the Bills, one with the Chiefs, and one with the Buccaneers.