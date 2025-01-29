Eagles will wear their home green jerseys in Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles should feel right at home in Super Bowl LIX.

They will wear their home green jerseys against the Chiefs, who announced they will wear their whites in a rematch of their Super Bowl meeting two years ago. The teams wore the same uniforms in Super Bowl LVII, which was won by the Chiefs 38-35.

The Eagles, in fact, have worn green in all four of their previous Super Bowl appearances, winning only Super Bowl LII.

The Chiefs have worn their home red jerseys in three of four Super Bowl appearances in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Kansas City is going for a third consecutive Super Bowl title and a fourth in six years.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.