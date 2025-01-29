 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles will wear their home green jerseys in Super Bowl LVII

  
Published January 28, 2025 09:56 PM

The Eagles should feel right at home in Super Bowl LIX.

They will wear their home green jerseys against the Chiefs, who announced they will wear their whites in a rematch of their Super Bowl meeting two years ago. The teams wore the same uniforms in Super Bowl LVII, which was won by the Chiefs 38-35.

The Eagles, in fact, have worn green in all four of their previous Super Bowl appearances, winning only Super Bowl LII.

The Chiefs have worn their home red jerseys in three of four Super Bowl appearances in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Kansas City is going for a third consecutive Super Bowl title and a fourth in six years.

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.