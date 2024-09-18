Eagles WR A.J. Brown remains out of practice

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown remained out of practice Wednesday. He has not practiced since injuring his hamstring in last Friday’s practice.

Brown did not play in Monday night’s loss to the Falcons and told Lisa Salters of ESPN that he would miss a couple of weeks.

DeVonta Smith was the team’s leading receiver in Brown’s absence, catching seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson (hamstring) also did not participate in the walkthrough. Wilson played 19 offensive snaps Monday night despite being questionable entering game day.

The Eagles play the Saints and Bucs before their bye week in Week 5.