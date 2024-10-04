 Skip navigation
Ed Oliver, Khalil Shakir among those ruled out for Bills vs. Texans

  
October 4, 2024

The Bills will be without a few key players as they play the Texans on Sunday.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Sean McDermott said in his weekly interview with WGR 550 that defensive tackle Ed Oliver, receiver Khalil Shakir, defensive tackle Austin Johnson, and safety Taylor Rapp have all been ruled out for Week 5.

Oliver suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday’s practice, which will keep him off the field this weekend. That’s a significant loss, as the veteran defender has been on the field for 68 percent of Buffalo’s defensive snaps.

In four games, Oliver has a sack, two tackles for loss, and two QB hits this season.

Shakir has been Buffalo’s leading receiver through the first four weeks, catching 18 passes for 230 yards with two touchdowns. He has been sidelined by an ankle injury this week.

Johnson is dealing with an oblique injury and Rapp is in concussion protocol.

Cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) are set to be questionable.

Buffalo’s full injury report will be released later on Friday.