Edge rusher James Pearce visits 49ers

The 49ers doubled up on pre-draft visits with edge rushers on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Tennessee edge James Pearce is in town to meet with the team. They also hosted Shemar Stewart, who played at Texas A&M, on Wednesday.

Pearce was first-team All-SEC in his final two seasons with the Volunteers. He had 27.5 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, an interception return for a touchdown, and three forced fumbles in those campaigns.

The 49ers have not added any help on the edge this offseason. Nick Bosa, Yetur Gross-Matos, Drake Jackson, and Sam Okuayinonu remain with the team.