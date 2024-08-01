 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240801.jpg
Source: NFL expects no 2024 Sunday Ticket changes
nbc_pftpm_steelers_240801.jpg
Simms: ‘Nightmare’ for Wilson amid QB1 battle
nbc_pftpm_49erscontract_240801.jpg
49ers contract issues persist with Aiyuk, Williams

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Edge rusher Shaka Toney agrees to terms with Cowboys

  
Published August 1, 2024 05:38 PM

The Cowboys are expected to sign Shaka Toney and Al-Quadin Muhammad after working out four edge rushers in Oxnard, California, on Thursday, Patrik Walker of the team website reports.

Their agreement with Muhammad previously was reported.

He has 157 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

Toney, a former teammate of Micah Parsons at Penn State, played under Cowboys defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina in Washington.

The Commanders waived Toney in April, days after the league reinstated him from a one-season suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Toney, 26, entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Commanders in 2021. He appeared in 26 games during two seasons in Washington, totaling 16 tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

Carl Lawson and Justin Hollins also worked out for the Cowboys on Thursday.