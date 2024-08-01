Edge rusher Shaka Toney agrees to terms with Cowboys

The Cowboys are expected to sign Shaka Toney and Al-Quadin Muhammad after working out four edge rushers in Oxnard, California, on Thursday, Patrik Walker of the team website reports.

Their agreement with Muhammad previously was reported.

He has 157 tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over the course of his career.

Toney, a former teammate of Micah Parsons at Penn State, played under Cowboys defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina in Washington.

The Commanders waived Toney in April, days after the league reinstated him from a one-season suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Toney, 26, entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Commanders in 2021. He appeared in 26 games during two seasons in Washington, totaling 16 tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

Carl Lawson and Justin Hollins also worked out for the Cowboys on Thursday.