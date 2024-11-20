Eli Manning, Luke Kuechly among first-year semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has revealed the 25 modern-era players on the ballot for its Class of 2025.

Five of the players could be chosen in their first year of eligibility: Eli Manning, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, Earl Thomas and Adam Vinatieri.

The other 20 are Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Anquan Boldin, Jahri Evans, Antonio Gates, James Harrison, Rodney Harrison, Torry Holt, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith, Fred Taylor, Hines Ward, Ricky Watters, Reggie Wayne, Richmond Webb, Vince Wilfork, Steve Wisniewski, Darren Woodson and Marshal Yanda.

Those 25 players represent the modern-era semifinalists. The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will vote to reduce that list to 15 finalists, who will be announced in December. The final voting will include those 15 finalists plus three nominees in the seniors category, one coach and one contributor.

Ultimately, a Hall of Fame class of between four and eight people will be selected and announced at NFL Honors in New Orleans during Super Bowl week. The Class of 2025 will be inducted in August.