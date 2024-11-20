 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_classactionlawsuit_241120.jpg
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file
nbc_pft_draft_241120.jpg
PFT Draft: Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year
nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241120.jpg
Which Harbaugh brother would you root for?

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_classactionlawsuit_241120.jpg
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file
nbc_pft_draft_241120.jpg
PFT Draft: Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year
nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241120.jpg
Which Harbaugh brother would you root for?

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eli Manning, Luke Kuechly among first-year semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

  
Published November 20, 2024 10:51 AM

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has revealed the 25 modern-era players on the ballot for its Class of 2025.

Five of the players could be chosen in their first year of eligibility: Eli Manning, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, Earl Thomas and Adam Vinatieri.

The other 20 are Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Anquan Boldin, Jahri Evans, Antonio Gates, James Harrison, Rodney Harrison, Torry Holt, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith, Fred Taylor, Hines Ward, Ricky Watters, Reggie Wayne, Richmond Webb, Vince Wilfork, Steve Wisniewski, Darren Woodson and Marshal Yanda.

Those 25 players represent the modern-era semifinalists. The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will vote to reduce that list to 15 finalists, who will be announced in December. The final voting will include those 15 finalists plus three nominees in the seniors category, one coach and one contributor.

Ultimately, a Hall of Fame class of between four and eight people will be selected and announced at NFL Honors in New Orleans during Super Bowl week. The Class of 2025 will be inducted in August.