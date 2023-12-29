Elijah Moore home after spending Thursday night in hospital with a concussion

Wide receiver Elijah Moore wasn’t around to celebrate clinching a playoff berth with his Browns teammates after Thursday night’s win over the Jets.

Moore suffered a concussion during the game and head coach Kevin Stefanski said at a Friday press conference that he spent the night in the hospital for further evaluation. Moore was released on Friday.

“He is home now,” Stefanski said. “He’s in concussion protocol, so we’ll just work through that over the next few days with him. Glad that he’s back home.”

Moore had five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. The Browns were also without Amari Cooper because of a heel injury, but the shortage of wideouts didn’t hold them back on Thursday night.