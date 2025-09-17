 Skip navigation
Emeka Egbuka out of practice, Baker Mayfield fully participates in practice

  
Published September 17, 2025 04:25 PM

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield fully participated in practice on Wednesday, but one of his top targets was not on the field.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka did not practice. He is listed on the team’s injury report with hip and groin injuries. The first-round pick has three touchdown catches so far this season.

A report on Wednesday indicated Mayfield might miss some practice time this week, but he was a full participant. He is listed with knee and toe issues, but the expectation is that he’ll play against the Jets on Sunday.

Right tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) and right guard Cody Mauch (foot) did not practice. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (pectoral) also missed practice and he has been placed on injured reserve.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) and left tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) remained in the limited category as they work toward making their 2025 debuts. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis (ankle) and edge rusher Haason Reddick (shoulder) were also limited participants.