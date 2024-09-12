 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_chicagohoustonv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
nbc_simms_bestbetsv2_240912.jpg
Jaguars, Chiefs headline NFL Week 2 best bets
nbc_simms_sfvsmin_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: 49ers vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Emmanuel Forbes to have thumb surgery

  
Published September 12, 2024 03:23 PM

Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is headed for surgery on his thumb.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Forbes will have surgery to repair a torn UCL on Friday. Forbes was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday and was on the field again on Thursday, but having the surgery now will allow Forbes to avoid having to deal with the issue for the entire season.

Forbes was a 2023 first-round pick in Washington and he had 38 tackles, an interception, and 11 passes defensed in 14 games during his rookie season. He made four tackles against the Bucs in last Sunday’s loss and Tampa completed all three passes they threw to receivers Forbes was covering.

Michael Davis and Noah Igbinoghene are listed as reserve corners on the Washington depth chart.