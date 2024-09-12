Emmanuel Forbes to have thumb surgery

Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is headed for surgery on his thumb.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Forbes will have surgery to repair a torn UCL on Friday. Forbes was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday and was on the field again on Thursday, but having the surgery now will allow Forbes to avoid having to deal with the issue for the entire season.

Forbes was a 2023 first-round pick in Washington and he had 38 tackles, an interception, and 11 passes defensed in 14 games during his rookie season. He made four tackles against the Bucs in last Sunday’s loss and Tampa completed all three passes they threw to receivers Forbes was covering.

Michael Davis and Noah Igbinoghene are listed as reserve corners on the Washington depth chart.