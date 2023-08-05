 Skip navigation
Eno Benjamin tore his Achilles

  
Published August 5, 2023 12:42 PM

The Saints won’t have Alvin Kamara for the first three games of the regular season and Eno Benjamin won’t be part of the plan to fill in during his absence.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said at a Saturday press conference that Benjamin tore his Achilles during a training camp practice. Benjamin will have surgery to repair the injury and he will miss the entire season.

Benjamin joined the Saints during the 2022 season and appeared in three games. He ran four times for 13 yards and caught one pass for nine yards. He also saw time with the Texans and Cardinals last year and spent his first two seasons in Arizona.

Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller remain on hand behind Kamara on the running back depth chart in New Orleans.