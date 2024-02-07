Eric Bieniemy spent time with Chiefs ahead of AFC title game

In his introductory press conference, new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Eric Bieniemy would no longer be with the team in 2024.

But before Quinn said that publicly, Bieniemy had made a visit to his old team.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference that Bieniemy spent some time with Kansas City before the AFC Championship Game.

“He talked with the offensive guys and hung out with us in our meetings,” Reid said. “He’s still up for a couple of jobs.”

Reid noted that he couldn’t really answer if Bieniemy would be a part of the Chiefs staff next season, given that the team is still in the middle of preparing for Super Bowl LVIII. But Bieniemy could have options.

“I think his coaching future is bright,” Reid said.

Bieniemy was with the Chiefs from 2013-2022, serving as offensive coordinator from 2018 until the end of last season.