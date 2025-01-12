 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eric Murray pick six off Justin Herbert gives Texans 20-6 lead

  
Published January 11, 2025 07:11 PM

The Texans have taken control of their wild card matchup against the Chargers late in the third quarter with a defensive score.

Houston safety Eric Murray picked off a Justin Herbert pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown, giving the AFC South champs a 20-6 lead.

Herbert was looking for McConkey on the left side but Houston’s pressure likely created an errant ball. Murray caught it and had no one in front of him on the way to the end zone.

Entering the fourth quarter, Herbert is now 10-of-24 for 118 yards with two interceptions.

The Texans’ defense has played well throughout, forcing a pair of turnovers. While the team’s offense hasn’t been able to get in the end zone during the second half, the defense looks like it is on its way to closing out the game with a quarter to go.

On the injury front, Chargers cornerback Cam Hart is questionable to return with a shoulder injury after going down in the third quarter.