Eric Murray pick six off Justin Herbert gives Texans 20-6 lead

The Texans have taken control of their wild card matchup against the Chargers late in the third quarter with a defensive score.

Houston safety Eric Murray picked off a Justin Herbert pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown, giving the AFC South champs a 20-6 lead.

Herbert was looking for McConkey on the left side but Houston’s pressure likely created an errant ball. Murray caught it and had no one in front of him on the way to the end zone.

Entering the fourth quarter, Herbert is now 10-of-24 for 118 yards with two interceptions.

The Texans’ defense has played well throughout, forcing a pair of turnovers. While the team’s offense hasn’t been able to get in the end zone during the second half, the defense looks like it is on its way to closing out the game with a quarter to go.

On the injury front, Chargers cornerback Cam Hart is questionable to return with a shoulder injury after going down in the third quarter.