ESPN names Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick No. 2 NFL booth

Chris Fowler, long one of the top play-by-play voices in college football, will be getting some NFL work.

ESPN announced that Fowler will work with Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick as the No. 2 NFL booth this season. Last season the No. 2 booth for ESPN had Steve Levy working with Orlovsky and Riddick.

Fowler, Orlovsky and Riddick will call five NFL games this season: In Week Two and Week Three, when ESPN/ABC has two Monday night games, in Week Four, when ESPN+ has a Sunday morning game from London, in Week 14, when ESPN/ABC has two Monday night games, and in Week 18, when ESPN and ABC have two Saturday games. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are ESPN’s primary NFL booth.

Fowler has called two NFL games previously, and he told Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com that he’s excited about adding more NFL football to his schedule.

“You look for new challenges and new reasons to kind of stay energized,” Fowler said. “I am grateful to do my two favorite sports in college football and tennis, and the NFL is football at the highest level. I’ve been an NFL fan for a long time.”

Fowler and his college football partner, Kirk Herbstreit, now both have NFL responsibilities, as Herbstreit is the analyst in the Amazon Prime Video Thursday night booth with Al Michaels. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Fowler and Herbstreit eventually end up as a regular broadcast pairing for NFL games, as they have been for college football for many years.