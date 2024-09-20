 Skip navigation
Unpacking Patriots' struggles vs. Jets
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3

Evan Engram remains out of practice, Cam Robinson limited

  
Published September 20, 2024 05:08 PM

It looks like tight end Evan Engram is on track to miss his second straight game.

Engram was scratched last Sunday after hurting his calf in pregame warmups and he missed his second straight day of practice on Friday. The Jaguars will issue injury designations for their Monday night game against the Bills on Saturday and it would be a surprise if Engram isn’t ruled out given his lack of on-field work.

The Jaguars also added left tackle Cam Robinson to the injury report on Friday. He was a limited participant with a knee injury, so his status will be something to watch when the team wraps up their practice week on Saturday.

Running back Tank Bigsby (shoulder) and safety Darnell Savage (quad) were also listed as limited.