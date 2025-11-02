Even though old uniforms return tonight, Commanders name isn’t changing

On Sunday night, when the Commanders host the Seahawks, Washington will be wearing the Super Bowl-era uniforms (minus the helmet logo) from a franchise with a different name.

The current name of the franchise will not be different.

Last month, owner Josh Harris told John Ourand of Puck that the team will continue to be known as the Commanders.

“We’re embracing the Commanders name,” Harris said. “A commander is a leader of warriors. We start with the Romans, and then we go to the Native American tribes, and then we go to special forces. . . . We think being in Washington, [we should] embrace people in the service community. . . . We’re staying with it.”

Earlier this year, the Commander-in-Chief called for the Commanders to “IMMEDIATELY” bring back their old name, especially as they prepare to build a new stadium in D.C. Harris has now been as clear as he can be that it’s not happening.