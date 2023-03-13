 Skip navigation
Falcons agree to contract with David Onyemata

  
Published March 13, 2023 09:12 AM
nbc_pft_ramseytrade_230313
March 13, 2023 08:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the Dolphins’ move to nab Jalen Ramsey from the Rams for TE Hunter Long and a third-round pick.

Almost immediately after the start of the NFL’s “legal tampering” period, veteran defensive tackle David Onyemata found his new team.

Onyemata has agreed to a three-year, $35 million contract with $24.5 million guaranteed with the Falcons, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 30-year-old Onyemata was a 2016 fourth-round pick of the Saints who has spent his entire NFL career in New Orleans. For the last six years in New Orleans his position coach has been Ryan Nielsen, who is now the Falcons’ defensive coordinator.

Last year Onyemata started all 17 games for the Saints, and the Falcons view him as a starter who should make an impact on their defensive front this season.