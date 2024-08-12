Falcons agree to terms with DB Josh Thompson

The Falcons have agreed to terms with core special teams player Josh Thompson, he confirmed in a reply to Jordan Schultz.

Thompson, 25, has spent time with the Titans, Jaguars and Texans since entering the league in 2022.

He has seen game action in only six games, all with the Titans in 2022, when he played 83 special teams snaps.

Thompson was with the Titans’ practice squad last year.

He signed a futures contract with the Texans after the 2023 season, but Houston waived him in April.