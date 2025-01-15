 Skip navigation
Falcons complete interview with Jeff Ulbrich for their defensive coordinator opening

  
The Falcons completed a virtual interview with Jeff Ulbrich for the organization’s defensive coordinator position, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Ulbrich is the second official interview. The Falcons talked to University of Michigan defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale on Tuesday. They also have requested former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Ulbrich and Raheem Morris have a close relationship, having overlapped in Atlanta from 2015-20. Ulbrich served as the linebackers coach, and Morris held a variety of roles on both offense and defense back then.

The Jets interviewed Ulbrich earlier this week for their head coaching position. He was their interim head coach from Week 6 through the rest of the regular season, going 3-9 after the Jets fired Robert Saleh.

He joined the Jets in 2021 as defensive coordinator.

Ulbrich began his coaching career with the Seahawks as a special teams assistant in 2010-11. He then spent three years at the collegiate level at UCLA, serving as assistant head coach/linebackers/special teams (2012-13) and then as the school’s defensive coordinator (2014).