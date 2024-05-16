 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240516.jpg
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
nbc_pft_hardknockgiants_240516.jpg
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Falcons cut OLB Ade Ogundeji

  
Published May 16, 2024 04:21 PM

The Falcons released outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji, the team announced Thursday.

Ogundeji entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Falcons in 2021. He saw action in all but one game as a rookie, starting 11 of his 16 appearances, and totaled 33 tackles in addition to two quarterback hits, a sack, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

In 2022, Ogundeji started all 16 games he played and made 42 tackles with two sacks.

Ogundeji then injured his foot during training camp last summer. He landed on injured reserve for the entire 2023 season.

This transaction takes the Falcons’ roster back to 89 players, leaving them with an open spot.