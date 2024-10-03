 Skip navigation
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Falcons elevate OL Matt Hennessy, LB Josh Woods for Thursday night’s game

  
Published October 3, 2024 05:20 PM

The Falcons elevated a couple of players to the active roster for Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

Offensive lineman Matt Hennessy and linebacker Josh Woods were both called up for the divisional game. They will revert back to the practice squad after the game.

It is the second time Hennessy has been elevated this season. Hennessy was a 2020 third-round pick in Atlanta and spent four years with the team before signing with the Eagles this offseason. He returned to the Falcons after being released by Philadelphia.

Woods is set to make his first appearance with the Falcons, but has played in 65 games for the Bears and Cardinals. He’ll help flesh out a linebacking corps that will be without Troy Andersen on Thursday night.