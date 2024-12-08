Falcons elevate WR Chris Blair from practice squad

The Falcons elevated wide receiver Chris Blair to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

It is Blair’s third elevation of the season, having been elevated in Week 1 against the Steelers and Week 10 against the Saints. So, the Falcons will have to sign him to the active roster for him to play another game this season.

Blair, though, has appeared in only one game, seeing action on six special teams snaps.

The Falcons also have ruled out defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro, and added wide receiver Casey Washington to the game report as out with a concussion.

Orhorhoro’s 21-day practice window was opened this week, and he remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

A second-round pick in this year’s draft, Orhorhoro has appeared in four games this season. He’s recorded five total tackles and a quarterback hit in 63 defensive snaps.

In eight games this season, Washington has one catch for 14 yards. The sixth-round rookie has played nine offensive snaps and 47 on special teams.