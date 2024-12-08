 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons elevate WR Chris Blair from practice squad

  
Published December 7, 2024 07:16 PM

The Falcons elevated wide receiver Chris Blair to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

It is Blair’s third elevation of the season, having been elevated in Week 1 against the Steelers and Week 10 against the Saints. So, the Falcons will have to sign him to the active roster for him to play another game this season.

Blair, though, has appeared in only one game, seeing action on six special teams snaps.

The Falcons also have ruled out defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro, and added wide receiver Casey Washington to the game report as out with a concussion.

Orhorhoro’s 21-day practice window was opened this week, and he remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

A second-round pick in this year’s draft, Orhorhoro has appeared in four games this season. He’s recorded five total tackles and a quarterback hit in 63 defensive snaps.

In eight games this season, Washington has one catch for 14 yards. The sixth-round rookie has played nine offensive snaps and 47 on special teams.