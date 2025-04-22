 Skip navigation
Mike Borgonzi: Will Levis is a young QB who's still developing

  
Published April 22, 2025 05:08 PM

At this point, the Titans have all but come out and said that they’re planning to select quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall on Thursday night.

But they do have a quarterback who’s started 21 games for them over the last two seasons: 2023 second-round pick Will Levis.

It stands to reason that the Titans could look to move on from Levis during the draft this weekend after selecting Ward, since the club also has veteran QBs Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle on its roster.

When asked where Levis stands with the club entering draft weekend, General Manager Mike Borgonzi largely punted on the question.

“Will is a quarterback in our room and he’s still developing,” Borgonzi said during Tennessee’s pre-draft press conference on Tuesday. “He’s a young quarterback. He’s had some good moments and like any other young quarterback, they’re continuing to develop.”

Levis started nine games as a rookie and 12 games last season, compiling a 5-16 record. He’s completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,899 yards with 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

We’ll see if he ends up on a new team by the end of the week.