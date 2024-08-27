Falcons get down to 53, keep three quarterbacks

Falcons backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke acknowledged recently that his job was in jeopardy, but he has made the 53-player roster in Atlanta.

The Falcons announced their 53 this afternoon, and Heinicke made it along with starter Kirk Cousins and first-round rookie Michael Penix.

Atlanta released Chris Blair, Natrone Brooke, Spencer Brown, Dylan Drummond, Prince Emili, John FitzPatrick, O.J. Hiliare, Anthony Johnson, Zion Logue, LaCale London, Jesse Matthews, Kenny Oginni, Jayden Price, Andrew Stueber, Tre Tarpley III, Tommy Togiai, Carlos Washington, Barry Wesley, Dane Cruikshank, Julien Davenport, Demone Harris and Kevin King

The Falcons also waived/injured Milo Eifler and Josh Thompson and put DeMarcco Hellams on injured reserve/designated to return.