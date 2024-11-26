 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY
nbc_pft_draftweek12_241126.jpg
PFT Draft: Primetime Lamar, Tua win Week 12

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY
nbc_pft_draftweek12_241126.jpg
PFT Draft: Primetime Lamar, Tua win Week 12

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons have “neglected” play action, plan more of it coming out of their bye week

  
Published November 26, 2024 12:11 PM

The Falcons did some self-scouting during their Week 12 bye and they found something they’d like to change about their offense in the final six games of the season.

No team has used play action less than the Falcons to this point of the year and they are the only team using it less than 10 percent of the time. Kirk Cousins has thrown just 50 play action passes through 11 games, which is a far lower percentage than he employed during his time with the Vikings and it was an area of strength for the veteran while in Minnesota.

On Monday, head coach Raheem Morris said the team has more play action calls but have “neglected” them to this point in the season. Morris said the plan is for that to change once the team returns to the field this week.

“It’s something that we want to increase, something that we want to do better, something that we want to make more important, more a part of our game,” Morris said, via the team’s website.

The Falcons are in first place in the NFC South and they have a tiebreaker edge on the Bucs after sweeping the season series between the team. Finding ways to get as much as possible out of the offense will be a good approach to ensuring they remain in front.