Falcons have “neglected” play action, plan more of it coming out of their bye week

The Falcons did some self-scouting during their Week 12 bye and they found something they’d like to change about their offense in the final six games of the season.

No team has used play action less than the Falcons to this point of the year and they are the only team using it less than 10 percent of the time. Kirk Cousins has thrown just 50 play action passes through 11 games, which is a far lower percentage than he employed during his time with the Vikings and it was an area of strength for the veteran while in Minnesota.

On Monday, head coach Raheem Morris said the team has more play action calls but have “neglected” them to this point in the season. Morris said the plan is for that to change once the team returns to the field this week.

“It’s something that we want to increase, something that we want to do better, something that we want to make more important, more a part of our game,” Morris said, via the team’s website.

The Falcons are in first place in the NFC South and they have a tiebreaker edge on the Bucs after sweeping the season series between the team. Finding ways to get as much as possible out of the offense will be a good approach to ensuring they remain in front.