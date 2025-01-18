Falcons interview Matt Eberflus for defensive coordinator

The Falcons have spoken to another candidate for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Atlanta announced on Saturday morning that Matt Eberflus interviewed with the club for the position.

Eberflus, 54, was fired as Bears head coach on Nov. 29 after accumulating a 14-32 record with the club. He infamously mismanaged the clock late in Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day loss to the Lions, leading to the franchise firing a coach midway through the season for the first time.

The Bears finished the 2023 season No. 12 in yards allowed and No. 20 in points allowed.

Eberflus was previously the Colts defensive coordinator from 2018-2021 and the Cowboys linebackers coach from 2011-2017.

After firing Jimmy Lake, the Falcons have also interviewed Jeff Ulbrich, Don “Wink” Martindale, Lou Anarumo, and Steve Wilks, among others, for their DC role.