 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons interview Matt Eberflus for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 18, 2025 12:00 PM

The Falcons have spoken to another candidate for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Atlanta announced on Saturday morning that Matt Eberflus interviewed with the club for the position.

Eberflus, 54, was fired as Bears head coach on Nov. 29 after accumulating a 14-32 record with the club. He infamously mismanaged the clock late in Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day loss to the Lions, leading to the franchise firing a coach midway through the season for the first time.

The Bears finished the 2023 season No. 12 in yards allowed and No. 20 in points allowed.

Eberflus was previously the Colts defensive coordinator from 2018-2021 and the Cowboys linebackers coach from 2011-2017.

After firing Jimmy Lake, the Falcons have also interviewed Jeff Ulbrich, Don “Wink” Martindale, Lou Anarumo, and Steve Wilks, among others, for their DC role.