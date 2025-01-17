 Skip navigation
Falcons interview Steelers assistant Grady Brown for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 17, 2025 12:38 PM

Atlanta is speaking with another candidate for its defensive coordinator vacancy.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Falcons are interviewing Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown for the position.

Brown just completed his fourth season with Pittsburgh, having joined the club in February 2021. He previously had spent his coaching career at the college level as the defensive coordinator or secondary coach for several programs.

The Falcons fired Jimmy Lake after the conclusion of the regular season. They’ve interviewed Don “Wink” Martindale, Jeff Ulbrich, Lou Anarumo, and Derrick Ansley.