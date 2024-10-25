 Skip navigation
Falcons list Justin Simmons as doubtful for Sunday

  
October 25, 2024

Safety Justin Simmons is unlikely to be in the Falcons lineup against the Buccaneers this Sunday.

Simmons was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of a hamstring injury, but he was out of practice entirely on Friday. The Falcons have listed him as doubtful to play in the matchup of NFC South teams.

Simmons has started every game for the Falcons this season. He has 28 tackles, an interception and three passes defensed.

Linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) remains out for Atlanta. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (back) and offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (knee) are both listed as questionable to play this weekend.