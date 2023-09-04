Falcons name five captains, but Desmond Ridder isn’t one

The Falcons announced their team captains for the 2023 season.

Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, a full-time starter for the first time, is not one of the five players honored with the captain logo. He started four games last season.

Defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, defensive back Jessie Bates III, kicker Younghoe Koo and offensive linemen Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom were named the team’s permanent captains for 2023.

Jarrett, Koo and Matthews are returning captains from 2022.

Bates is in his first season with the Falcons after spending the past five with the Bengals, and Lindstrom earned his first Pro Bowl a year go in his fourth season in Atlanta.