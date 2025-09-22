Falcons part ways with WRs coach Ike Hilliard

The Falcons parted ways with wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard on Monday, the team announced.

Passing game coordinator T.J. Yates, who was the Falcons’ wide receivers coach in 2022-23, will assume Hilliard’s duties.

Hilliard joined Raheem Morris in Atlanta in 2024 after Morris was hired as head coach.

Drake London has 16 receptions for 159 yards and no touchdowns; Darnell Mooney has six catches for 64 yards; and Ray-Ray McCloud has five catches for 71 yards. No wide receiver or tight end has caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons have scored only one touchdown in their last eight quarters.

Hilliard joined the Falcons’ staff after serving as Auburn’s co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach in 2022.

He spent a decade as a receivers coach in the NFL for the Steelers (2020-21), Commanders (2012; 2014-19) and Bills (2013).

As a player, Hilliard was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 1997 draft. He played 12 seasons — eight with the Giants (1997-2004) and four with the Buccaneers (2005-08).