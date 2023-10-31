Falcons put Grady Jarrett on injured reserve

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett’s season came to an end on Sunday and he was moved off the active roster in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Jarrett tore his ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Titans and the Falcons announced that he has been placed on injured reserve. The Falcons filled his spot by acquiring defensive lineman Kentavius Street in a trade with the Eagles on Monday.

Jarrett is signed through the 2025 season with base salaries of $15.25 million each year, but there’s no more guaranteed money coming his way over the life of the deal.

Whether the Falcons bring him back at that price or not will be answered in the offseason.