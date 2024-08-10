Falcons S DeMarcco Hellams carted off with lower leg injury

Safety DeMarcco Hellams was injured on the second defensive play of the night for the Falcons in a preseason game against the Dolphins.

Hellams had an air cast placed on his lower left leg before he was loaded onto a cart and taken to the X-ray room.

He was competing with Richie Grant for the starting strong safety spot opposite Pro Bowl free safety Jessie Bates III.

Hellams, a seventh-round pick in 2023, played 15 games with four starts last season as a rookie and made 40 tackles.

The Falcons lost receiver Rondale Moore for the season on Wednesday when he injured his knee during a joint practice against the Dolphins.